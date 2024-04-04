Transfer Rumours and News: Zirkzee, Fletcher, Silva, Ortega, Varane, Amorim

Manchester United and Arsenal target Joshua Zirkzee is understood to prefer a move to AC Milan and has told his agents to pave the way for his dream transfer. The twin sons of Manchester United icon Darren Fletcher have signed their first professional contracts with the club just months after joining from Manchester City .
Transfer Centre LIVE!Stream Sky Sports with NOW | Get Sky SportsGet Sky Sports with WhatsApp | Download the Sky Sports appManchester City star Bernardo Silva is seriously interested in signing for Barcelona, according to Portugal team-mate Joao Felix. Stefan Ortega has admitted he will consider his Manchester City future at the end of the season. Raphael Varane has been praised for 'raising awareness' on concussion - and experts warned it must lead to a culture change in football. Ruben Amorim is open to a Premier League job amid major interest from Liverpool
