Transfer gossip: Man Utd, City stars on Tonali replacement list as Klopp finds ‘perfect’ defender

Three midfielders have been linked with Newcastle United with Sandro Tonali suspended until next season. Also: Jurgen Klopp has found the ‘perfect’ signing to bolster his defence.. The signing of a midfielder in January was not a priority but it now looks like Eddie Howe will desperately search for a replacement with the club likely to struggle due to FFP.

The same cannot be said about Phillips, who remains a peripheral figure under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. McTominay is an alternative option, it is claimed. However, the Scot ‘is in no hurry to leave Old Trafford’. The report adds that Neves ‘could emerge as an option’ and over at the Sun, it is said the ex-Wolves midfielder is ‘under consideration’.

The latest name to be brought up is a big one in Aurelien Tchouameni, who has also tickled the fancy of Liverpool in the past. This is according to Football Transfers, so we will take it with a pinch of salt. It’s a big name being linked with a big Premier League club, though, so we have been hooked in. headtopics.com

Arsenal apparently asked about the French international in the summer but were told where to go. He was ‘not for sale’ then but Arteta is expected to return at the end of the campaign. Ibrahima Konate is fantastic, but far too injury-prone. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are aging. And Joe Gomez remains out of favour. Enter Goncalo Inacio.

Klopp believes Inacio is the ‘perfect candidate’ and has a £42.6m release clause, which is pretty tasty, to be fair. What’s more, Inacio is left footed, which makes him instantly worth the money!Newcastle United are reportedly considering a move for former Wolves captain Ruben Neves as Eddie Howe eyes a temporary replacement for Sandro Tonali. headtopics.com

According to reports, Newcastle United “know they need to replace Sandro Tonali” after the midfielder was banned for ten months.

