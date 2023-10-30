Transfer escape route? Borussia Dortmund join list of suitors for Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah ahead of January window

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Chelsea defender Trevor Chalobah following his failed move to Bayern Munich in the summer., Dortmund believe Chalobah can give them more options when it comes to central defence. Sebastian Kehl and Edin Terzic are eager to get the 24-year-old into the squad in the winter after failing to sign Armel Bella-Kotchap on loan in the summer.

Chalobah's versatility also allows him to play as a defensive midfielder or a right-back, a position where Dortmund lacks quality.Though the storyline took a minor turn recently with Bayern Munich wavering a bit, Chalobah had been most promisingly connected to Bayern Munich. In addition, Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur have surfaced in the rumours, which will only intensify as January approaches.

