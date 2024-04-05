Tranquil Getaway in Rossendale Countryside: Rossendale Holiday Cottages

Tucked away in the Rossendale countryside sits beautiful cottages overlooking vast fields as far as the eye can see. Camping may not be for every holiday maker but most of us can make an exception for its sister experience - glamping. It allows us the chance to put our feet up without battling terrain and weather while still enjoying the outdoors and getting back in touch with nature.
Just a short drive away from Liverpool lies Rossendale Holiday Cottages on the edge of the unsoiled Pennine moors, a gorgeous and tranquil getaway for those wanting to kick back and relax in peace. READ MORE: Merseyside village is 'poshest' in Britain and has 'best gastro pub' READ MORE: Seaside village 'with no sea' used to be gateway to another country It first opened in 2014 with just three holiday cottages and has since expanded to include lodges, glamping pods, cottages and motorhome pitches giving guests plenty of options when it comes to their sta
Rossendale Countryside Cottages Glamping Nature Retreat Pennine Moors Liverpool
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »