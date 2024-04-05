Tranquil Beach in Lincolnshire Voted County's Crowning Glory

Readers at our sister title Lincolnshire Live have voted a tranquil beach on the east coast as the county's crowning glory in a recent poll and it's less than two hours from Nottingham. Garnering numerous votes, the relatively unknown Saltfleet claimed the title for the best stretch of sand along the picturesque coastline. Located just north of Mablethorpe in East Lindsey, Saltfleet is a quaint coastal village known for its supposedly deserted beach.

On the Visit Lincolnshire website, it's described as an "unspoilt sandy beach backed by sand dunes" which is "rarely busy", and managed by partners Natural England and Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust. This calm retreat lies adjacent to the sizable Saltfleetby-Theddlethorpe Dunes, a large nature reserve boasting tidal sand and mudflats, salt and freshwater marshes plus impressive sand dune

Beach Lincolnshire Saltfleet Coastline Nature Reserve

