Trampoline in West Bridgford Levitates in Mini Tornado

A woman in West Bridgford was left stunned when she looked out of her kitchen window to see her trampoline floating in the air. Heavy gusts - which have been likened to a ' mini tornado ' - took hold of the trampoline which the woman said was 'levitating in the air'.

"My wife was in the kitchen and she saw the trampoline levitating in the air, just as a result of the wind," Mr Tooley said. "If you look on the video you can see it's not a normal wind, it's like a mini tornado."Luckily I'm only 10 minutes away. I didn't believe it when she told me the trampoline was in the air, I just thought I've got to get home." After arriving on his street, Mr Tooley explained that multiple homes had been damaged by the weather.

The pair were lucky enough to find a roofer available to visit their home to inspect on Monday but it is estimated that repairs will cost around £5,000 to carry out. The couple will also have to buy and replace garden furniture, after most of it was displaced by the wind.

