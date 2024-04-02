Trainer blames Deontay Wilder's use of ayahuasca for loss

In the aftermath of his performance, Wilder blamed several rounds of travelling as a key factor for his defeat and insisted heNow, in a fresh reasoning for his loss, trainer Malik Scott has blamed Wilder's use of psychedelic drug ayahuasca for taking away his 'killer instinct'. He told Instant Casinos: “I think Deontay has a killer instinct that you can't suppress, but I think he enjoyed ayahuasca.

'By far' - Tyson Fury reveals who punches harder out of Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou "Violence wasn't a top priority that night and I think that's why we came up short. Deontay is a killer, he's violent - that Deontay didn't show up that night.But fans have been left stunned by Scott's new comments, with one writing: "He's the undisputed excuse champion!"Johnny Nelson names 'mole' in Tyson Fury's camp ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fightAnother wrote: "Wilder and his team when it comes to making the worst and most unbelievable excuse

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kate Abdo's boyfriend Malik Scott was destroyed by Deontay Wilder in brutal KO defeat during boxing careerDeontay Wilder stopped Malik Scott in destructive style.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

– Tyson Fury reveals who punches harder between Deontay Wilder and Francis Ngannou...Tyson Fury shows off brutal power in latest training footage ahead of massive fight against Oleksandr Usyk

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Deontay Wilder close to finalising blockbuster bout against fearsome knockout artist Zhilei Zhang...Adam Caterall believes Francis Ngannou should fight Deontay Wilder next after his upcoming bout with Anthony Joshua

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Anthony Joshua names four potential next fight options including Deontay Wilder and former foe...Anthony Joshua brutally knocks out Francis Ngannou in two rounds as paramedics storm ring to give immediate medical attention

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Mike Tyson gave a humble response after Deontay Wilder claimed he could KO him in his primeThe former heavyweight champion of the world delivered a classy response to 'The Bronze Bomber'.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Chris Wilder says addressing Sheffield United home form is essential against FulhamChris Wilder says Sheffield United have let down their supporters lately and they owe it to them to start addressing their home form on Saturday.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »