Trainee Anaesthetist Jailed for Stealing Drugs to Inject Girlfriend During Sex

A trainee anaesthetist who stole drugs - including morphine - from the hospital he worked at to inject his girlfriend with during sex has been jailed for more than two years. Jonathon Dean, who worked at Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, east London, wrote to the woman: "Could have done anything to you - fine line between you not breathing and being unconscious." He continued: "Good thing I'm a decent anaesthetist. Would f*** you senseless.
" The judge who sentenced the 32-year-old from Poplar, east London, said he was "playing God". During sentencing on Friday, Judge Philip Grey told Dean: "You stole anaesthetic drugs to get your sexual kicks. That was entirely clear from your messages at the time." He said the offending was about "wanting chemically enhanced sex and being in a position of dominance and power". The judge described Dean, of Poplar, east London, as "looking forward to playing God with those drugs
