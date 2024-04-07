Train services disrupted at Burgess Hill, Hassocks and Preston Park

While it is being investigated, there are also no trains running at Burgess Hill , Hassocks and Preston Park . People travelling on Southern and Thameslink services are all affected with travellers advised to delay their journeys or check alternative routes. Gatwick Express services between the airport and Brighton have also been suspended. Disruption is expected until the end of the day., and journeys between these stations will take up to 60 minutes longer than usual.
Tickets can be used on Southern or Thameslink services on any reasonable route towards your destination, as well as London Underground services between London Terminals and Metrobus services.In a statement on social media, Network Rail said: "Our engineers are closely monitoring the slip and the track, carefully removing vegetation on the embankment so that they can better understand the cause."While we work on a plan to deal with the landslip we’re working to reinstate the full train service as soon possibl
