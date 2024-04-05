Train Drivers to Strike Over Pay Increase

Train drivers under the trade union ASLEF are set to walk out today (April 5), tomorrow and on Monday in a rolling set of strikes over demands for a pay increase.The London Overground line is currently the only route into London Euston as Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Trains, and CrossCountry services have all been cancelled due to the strikes.

There will be a planned reduction in London Northwestern services on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday due to action short of strike by train drivers. ASLEF said the series of one-day strikes and six-day overtime ban aims to pressure the government and operators to give drivers “the salary increase they deserve”, as it claims they had not received a raise since April 2019. Earlier this week, Watford mayor Peter Taylor demanded an “urgent meeting” with rail bosses after a series of disruption this week, including two separate Abbey Line closures due to damaged lines within a wee

Train Drivers Strike Pay Increase ASLEF London Overground Disruption

