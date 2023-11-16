Train drivers to stage strikes and ban on overtime in December

Train drivers will stage a series of strikes and a ban on overtime in the lead up to the Christmas period. The Aslef union has issued the dates that strikes will take place in December on rail services across the UK. It said the new walkouts will ‘ratchet up the pressure’ on train companies and the government to give drivers their first pay rise in more than four years.

