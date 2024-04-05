Train Drivers' Strike Disrupts Services in the UK

The train drivers' strike means that few or no services will run on 5, 6 and 8 April in large parts of the country. Train operators including Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, West Midlands Railway, and London Northwestern are on strike, with picket lines set up outside stations.

Several other operators, including c2c, Gatwick Express, Greater Anglia, Great Northern, Southeastern, Southern, South Western Railway, and Thameslink, have also announced that they will not be running any services. An overtime ban is also expected to affect the timetable of trains that are running, leading to possible delays or cancellations. Aslef has warned that trains running on the day after a full strike day may also start later than usual

