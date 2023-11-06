Tragic Dad Dies from Rare Cancer Misdiagnosed as Heartburn

A tragic dad's heartburn turned out to be a rare form of cancer and sadly he died just nine weeks after being diagnosed. Mike McCord was just 47 when he died 20 years ago and following the anniversary of his shock death his widow is pushing for earlier testing to catch the cancer early. Since her husband passed away in 2002 from oesophageal cancer Mimi McCord has fought tirelessly to stop others from losing their lives and set up a charity to raise awareness for the cancer.
Speaking to The Mirror, Mimi said: “Mike and I had been married for 23 years and suffered with heartburn throughout his adult life. He was 23 when I got to know him and he had heartburn then. "We didn’t think anything of it. It continued and started getting worse. I was forever putting Rennies on my shopping list and I would occasionally tell Mike he should see a doctor and he’d say ‘oh no, it’s only heartburn, it’s nothing’”. The mum explained: “There were three options , cancer being the last and so unlikely … but the consultant very quickly followed up after the endoscopy and told him 'you have cancer'. Mike was 47, it was unbelievable and nine weeks later he was dead.” Before the shock diagnosis, Mimi said her husband had been “fit and well” but then he ended up bouncing between hospital and home as his condition worsene
United Kingdom Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: hellomag | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »
Source: nottslive | Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »
Source: Daily_Record | Read more »