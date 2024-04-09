Tragedy Strikes Emmerdale as Resident Faces Life-Threatening Accident

Two families will be left bereft in Emmerdale later this year as one resident ends up in a terrible accident which leaves them fighting for their life. The ITV soap is gearing up for a massive week, which features the wedding of Matty Barton and Amy Wyatt, but beyond that there is much more to come. In typical Emmerdale fashion, fans can expect tragic scenes, with an accident involving one much-loved character set to rip two iconic clans apart.

There will be an accident that will affect two big family groups. We'll see someone in very serious medical jeopardy. Whether they live or die we'll have to see! Ripples and repercussions from that accident will be very long lasting and life changing for a number of our villagers

Emmerdale Accident Tragedy Families Life-Threatening

