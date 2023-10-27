Traffic latest as A38 closed by crash near Bristol Airport

One person suffered serious injuries in the incident and was airlifted to hospital.Police say the crash, which happened close to the Holiday Inn near Bristol Airport, involved a car and a motorbike.A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a car and motorcycle on the A38 in Redhill, near Bristol Airport."Closures are in place between the Airport Roundabout and Langford Road.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek an alternative route. You can follow North Somerset Council for travel updates."A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said they sent three double-crewed ambulances, an operations officer, a doctor and an air ambulance to the scene.

