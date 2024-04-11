Traffic Disruption on Scottish Road Due to Poor Weather Conditions

TRAFFIC on a major Scottish road has been hit with another day of disruption amid poor weather conditions . The Rest and Be Thankful has been closed since 12pm on Wednesday following a yellow weather warning for rain. The alert ended at 10pm on Wednesday night although Traffic Scotland said diversions via the Military Road will stay in place.An update posted on Twitter/X said: “A83: Rest and Be Thankful. Traffic is diverting via Old Military Road on the #A83 following the poor weather forecast.

Meanwhile, a number of flood alerts and warnings remain in place across Scotland. The former are in place in the following areas:

