Traditional Shopping Experience May Be Returning

Customers react toFrom the Big Four chains like Tesco and Sainsbury's to budget stores like Aldi, supermarkets have raced to embrace high-tech solutions in recent years. These range from self-service checkouts to hand-held barcode scanners, in-app payment methods and even digital pricing labels. But going against the trend is high-end northern chain Booths, much to the delight of many customers.

This week, the business announced it's ditching self-checkouts and putting staff back behind the tills so shoppers can 'talk to people' again. Although the majority of UK supermarkets are rolling out new tech with rampant enthusiasm, here are the potential signs this year that the more traditional shopping experience may be returnin





