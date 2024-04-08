Traditional Scottish Music Gains Popularity Among Scots

A study found that over a third of Scots (34%) have started listening to trad more often in the past year. Sixty-one percent of those surveyed believe the genre is gaining more popularity, and 56% of people stated that they are inclined to listen to more trad music in the future. Another 37% of Scots saying trad music has influenced their overall musical taste with 53% of individuals saying they’ve noticed an inclusion of the genre within the media.

Elsewhere, to find out the most popular Scottish trad music songs, VisitScotland analysed more than 157,000 tracks featured within Scottish trad music playlists on Spotify. Ida's Jig by Dàimh is the top-ranking trad music song, followed by Walking On the Waves by Skipinnish and Echo by Talisk. Land Below the Waves - Skipinnish. VisitScotland have previously suggested that part of the enduring appeal of trad music is that it’s so deeply rooted in the cultural heritage of Scotland, with 88% considering it a vital part of the nation’s culture and heritage. Another 84% of respondents argue that by preserving it we ensure that future generations have a connection to their roots and cultural identity, while an additional 82% believe that it fosters a sense of community that brings people together. A further 61% of Scots expressed an interest in supporting efforts to promote and preserve traditional music. Enthusiasm is notably higher among younger generations, with millennials most likely to be expressing interest in such initiatives compared

Traditional Scottish Music Scots Popularity Study Genre Cultural Heritage Preservation Support

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meet the Scots woman who's keeping traditional blacksmithing aliveStacey Hibberd, 32, from Newhaven, Edinburgh, has worked on historical properties across the city and is proud to conserve ironwork.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots spending more on Easter as cost of traditional holiday favourites soarsThe SNP blamed the UK Government for a 'Tory cost of living crisis' which will hammer families treating themselves this Easter weekend.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scottish music firm may cut ties with SXSW amid Israel arms rowSCOTTISH music promoters have said they 'struggle to see how we could return' to a US music festival due to its connections to the…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Highlights from 6 Music Festival 2024Celebrating live music with new and classic performances from 6 Music.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Scottish Professional Football League - News, views, pictures, videoFormed in June 2013 following a merger of the Scottish Premier League and the 123-year-old Scottish Football League, the SPFL is Scottish football's new unified governing body.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scots businessman cleared of racially abusing Celtic playersA SCOTS businessman has been cleared of racially abusing

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »