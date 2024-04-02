Traditional Hong Kong-Style Street Market Returns to The Barras

The Barras is being transformed this weekend into a traditional Hong Kong-style street market following up the success of their first market last year, with this event promising to be even bigger. The famous London Road site has revealed more details about what people can expect at the fun family-friendly market. The famous market in the Gallowgate, which is one of the UK's oldest, is hosting the free event this weekend (Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7).
They've now confirmed the event will run on both Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 4pm and is free to attend and both family and dog-friendly. Organisers wrote: "Last year we hosted Glasgow's first ever authentic Hong Kong Street Market, you came in your thousands and made it an unforgettable weekend. Now, we're thrilled to bring back the magic for another round of cultural immersion but this time it is bigge
