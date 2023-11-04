Trader convicted and company fined over toxic jewellery in Manchester

A trader has been convicted and a company fined more than £3,000 after potentially toxic jewellery was found by council investigators on sale in Manchester. Trading standards officers carried out a routine inspection of Vavachi Limited on Sherbourne Street, Cheetham Hill, in October 2021 and hundreds of items were seized

. Years earlier, in February 2019, the company was fined a total of £2,759 at Manchester Magistrates' Court for selling goods bearing a registered trademark without the proprietor's consent, the council said. During the 2021 visit, earrings, belly bars and other items of jewellery were taken away, with samples sent off for testing. READ MORE: 'It was a complete brutal onslaught…' - Motorist knocked out cold by stranger on petrol station forecourt READ MORE: Man fighting for his life in hospital after hit-and-run outside McDonald's Under UK law, all items of jewellery sold must adhere to safety guidelines regarding the metals used to make them. Some metals, in high quantities, can result in serious illness due to gradual contact with skin over time. The council said one of the items seized, sets of star-shaped earrings, contained levels of the chemical element cadmium more than 4,500 times the safe legal limi

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Pep Guardiola has Manchester United warning after Man City derby winManchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about Manchester United's position after the derby

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester Evening News: Number one for news, opinion, sport & celebrity gossipManchester Evening News - Covering central and Greater Manchester, including news from Oldham, Rochdale and Glossop.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester shop caught selling TOXIC jewelleryEarrings seized were found to contain high levels of a potentially dangerous chemical

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Company who 'pressured people into donating' on streets of Manchester finedIn one case a collector from the company targeted a child

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

NUFCTHEMAG: Watch official Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 extended match highlights hereMagnificent - Watch official Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 3 extended match highlights here

Source: NUFCTheMag | Read more »

TALKSPORT: Jude Bellingham could be leading Manchester United midfield but wasn’t given one assurance he needed...BellinghamAward

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »