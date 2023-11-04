Trader convicted and company fined over toxic jewellery in Manchester

A trader has been convicted and a company fined more than £3,000 after potentially toxic jewellery was found by council investigators on sale in Manchester. Trading standards officers carried out a routine inspection of Vavachi Limited on Sherbourne Street, Cheetham Hill, in October 2021 and hundreds of items were seized
. Years earlier, in February 2019, the company was fined a total of £2,759 at Manchester Magistrates' Court for selling goods bearing a registered trademark without the proprietor's consent, the council said. During the 2021 visit, earrings, belly bars and other items of jewellery were taken away, with samples sent off for testing. READ MORE: 'It was a complete brutal onslaught…' - Motorist knocked out cold by stranger on petrol station forecourt READ MORE: Man fighting for his life in hospital after hit-and-run outside McDonald's Under UK law, all items of jewellery sold must adhere to safety guidelines regarding the metals used to make them. Some metals, in high quantities, can result in serious illness due to gradual contact with skin over time. The council said one of the items seized, sets of star-shaped earrings, contained levels of the chemical element cadmium more than 4,500 times the safe legal limi
