Tracking ticks in Georgia to help monitor emerging diseases

Ticks are being tracked in Georgia to help monitor emerging diseases . This initiative aims to collect data on tick populations and their associated pathogens, which can help identify potential disease outbreaks and inform public health interventions. By studying the distribution and abundance of ticks, researchers can better understand the risk of tick-borne diseases and develop strategies to prevent their spread.

This tracking program will contribute to the ongoing surveillance efforts for emerging diseases in Georgia

Ticks Georgia Emerging Diseases Monitoring Data Collection Pathogens Disease Outbreaks Public Health Interventions Surveillance

