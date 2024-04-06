Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport urge FIA to keep current Rally1 technical rules

Multiple sources have confirmed to Motorsport .com that Toyota , Hyundai and M-Sport have collectively written a letter to the FIA expressing a need for the current Rally1 technical rules to see out the original window from 2022 to the end of 2026. In February, the FIA ’s working group revealed its vision for the future of top-level rallying, including a raft of proposals incorporating changes to technical and sporting regulations, and the promotion of the category.

The proposals will be voted on in June’s World Motor Sport Council meeting. While WRC Rally1 teams have shown their unanimous support for proposed changes to the sporting side of the championship, the FIA’s plans to change the technical regulations for next year have been strongly opposed by drivers and teams. Under the FIA’s plan, it intends to remove hybrid power from Rally1 cars and further reduce the car’s performance through a reduction in aerodynamics and air restricto

