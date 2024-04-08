Toyah Makes a Devastating Discovery in Coronation Street

Toyah Battersby ( Georgia Taylor ) is left reeling after making a devastating discovery in Coronation Street . While searching for Lauren Bolton , who disappeared earlier this year, Toyah stumbles upon a disturbing scene.

The residents of the street are determined to find out what happened to Lauren to clear Roy Cropper's name. Two social media sleuths start digging up evidence, but Toyah confronts them and is horrified by their actions.

