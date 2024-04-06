Toy Story 5 to be Released in 2026

Woody the Cowboy and Buzz Lightyear will have another adventure. ‘ TOY STORY 5’ will release on June 19, 2026 in theaters, reported Discussing Film on its X account Friday afternoon. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to break the news that the popular Disney franchise and with some others would be making returns to the big screen. The Toy Story characters, headed by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, have been delighting audiences since 1995. Toy Story 4, released in 2019, made more than $1 billion.

Buzz and Woody will ride again. Disney has announced a release date for Toy Story 5, June 19, 2026 'We are leaning into our unrivaled brands,' Disney CEO Bob Iger first announced in February 2023. All of the Toy Story films combined have earned $3,032,969,462 globally. Disney is also planning to more animated adventure from the worlds of Frozen and Zootopia. The Oscar winning Frozen and Academy Award nominated Frozen II have earned more than $2.85 billio

