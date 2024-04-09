Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' Found in UK Fruits and Vegetables

Long-lasting toxins known as “ forever chemicals ” have been found in common UK fruits, vegetables and spices, prompting alarm over potential impacts on public health among campaigners. PFA chemicals, used in some pesticides, were identified in a range of foods in 2022, according to results from the latest Government testing.
Called “forever chemicals” because they can take centuries to break down in the environment, PFAs can accumulate in the bodies of living organisms and have been linked to severe health conditions. More than 3,300 samples of food and drink available in the UK supply chain were tested for residues of around 401 pesticides in 2022, according to a report from the Environment Department’s advisory committee on pesticide residues (PRiF). The Pesticide Action Network UK (Pan UK), which analysed the test results, found strawberries to be the worst offender, with 95% of 120 test samples containing PFA pesticides. This was followed by 61% of the 109 grape samples tested, 56% of the 121 cherry samples, 42% of the 96 spinach samples and 38% of the 96 tomato samples. Meanwhile, peaches, cucumbers, apricots and beans all saw at least 15% of samples containing PFAs, the analysis showed. The PRiF report said that 56.4% of samples tested contained a residue of pesticides they were testing, but this was below the maximum residue level (MRL) allowed in food by la
