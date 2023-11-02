United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

A town has created a bonfire night effigy of London Mayor Sadiq Khan due to his hated Ulez car crackdown. The effigy, holding an Ulez sign and wads of cash, will be paraded through the town. Edenbridge Bonfire Society chairman, Bill Cummings, explained that they chose Sadiq Khan because his decision to extend the Ultra Low Emission Zone has affected many people in their town. The society has been celebrating bonfire night for 95 years.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan Chosen as Effigy for Kent Town's Bonfire NightLondon mayor Sadiq Khan has been unveiled as the effigy for a Kent town's bonfire night because of his 'unpopular decision' to extend the capital's Ulez scheme. The effigy shows Mr Khan holding a Ulez sign and £15 tickets for London New Year's Eve fireworks event, with various traffic signs on his clothing. Edenbridge Bonfire Society aims to bring a 'light-hearted twist' to their annual bonfire celebrations. Read more ⮕

Sadiq Khan Claims Cleaner Air in London Following Ulez ExpansionSadiq Khan has stated that the expansion of London's ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) has resulted in cleaner air across the city, according to a Transport for London report. The report shows that the proportion of compliant vehicles in the extended zone has increased from 85% to 95%. Over 57,000 motorists are now paying £12.50 daily to enter London, generating approximately £715,000 in Ulez charges per day. Read more ⮕