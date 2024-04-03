Town Centre HMO Converted into Boutique Hotel Receives Backdated Planning Approval

The conversion of a town centre HMO into a ’boutique hotel’ has been given backdated planning approval. Waqas Mirza has been given permission to operate the former bedsits building at 13 Preston New Road, Blackburn, as guest accommodation with five bedrooms. An existing ground floor estate agent’s shop will be retained. Mr Mirza from the The Hotel Group.

Blackburn, recently submitted another backdated planning application for the Queens Apart’Hotel is next to Blackburn Library in Town Hall Street. Blackburn with Darwen Council ordered it to temporarily close in January shortly after it opened following renovations costing in excess of £80,000. Mr Mirza hopes to reopen that venture which hosts six apartments after its planning status has been regularise

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveLancs / 🏆 10. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Controversial HMO crackdown as date set for bedsit cullCurrently a single house can be turned into an HMO for between three and six people without the need for planning permission

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

GAA pundit will have to 'give up' South Belfast houses after losing HMO statusGer Treacy invokes Human Rights Act as he tells councillors he will lose over £45K a year

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Blackpool hotel has booze licence approved despite concerns of rowdy behaviourThe Barron's Hotel can sell booze to hotel guests 24 hours a day

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Newcastle United away tickets – Why 9 loyalty points difference Blackburn and Manchester City?Why 9 loyalty points difference Blackburn and Manchester City? - Newcastle United away tickets

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Blackburn care home set to expand as new plans unveiledSarfraz Patel of SP Housing wants to increase the number of residents at Dixon House in Gorse Road, Wensley Fold

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

Blackburn and Darwen approves £12.5m budget for major projects on roads'The forthcoming programme will address improvements in our highways assets and supports a number of the council’s corporate priorities'

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »