Towie star Jordan Brook opens up about his relationship with Geordie Shore star Sophie Kasaei and how they are supporting each other during difficult times. They are nearly at a year of Soph being an Essex girl and split their time between Newcastle and Essex.

Jordan talks about their future plans and why they are a perfect match in reality TV.

