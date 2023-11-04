Tower Block in Belvoir Area Attacked

A tower block in the Belvoir area was attacked on Thursday night. It comes as offensive signs were erected in the area targeting the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, calling for "illegal immigrants and excrement from other communities" not to be housed in the South Belfast area. The attack on Belvoir House, which is managed by the NIHE, took place at around 9.30pm on November 2 and resulted in windows and doors of the property being damaged

. Read more: DUP councillor says offensive signs in Belvoir show a 'community pushed to its limits' A NIHE staff member and tenants were in the tower block at the time of the incident and it has been reported to the police. Chief Executive Grainia Long said: “On Thursday night windows and doors at Belvoir House were smashed. One of our staff and tenants were in the building when this attack occurred. “I am appalled that anyone would think it is acceptable to attack the homes of people who have lived in this area for years and also attack the provision of a vital service to the local community - a service that provides safety and support to the residents of the tower blocks. “This is an attack on the safety and security of peoples’ homes. “The safety of our staff and tenants is our priority and we are now reviewing service provision in the area. We are also providing support to our staff. “We have reported this incident to polic

