Tourists Jump into Sea to Escape Ferry Fire in Thailand

Tourists were forced to jump into the sea to escape flames ripping through a ferry in the Gulf of Thailand on Thursday morning. The overnight ferry from Surat Thani province was about to arrive at Koh Tao, a popular tourist destination off the Thai coast, when one of the passengers reported hearing a crackling sound and said they could smell smoke.

Maitree Promjampa, a Surat Thani resident who often travels to Koh Tao for work, said he saw billowing smoke and fire less than five minutes later, when people started shouting and rang the alarm. “We could barely get the life vests in time,” he told The Associated Press. “It was chaotic. People were weeping … I also teared up.” Videos showed people hurrying out of the ferry’s cabin while putting on life vests, as thick black smoke swept across the vessel, which was later engulfed in flames.All 108 people on board the ship were rescued - 97 of them were passengers, Surat Thani officials said on Faceboo

Thailand Ferry Fire Tourists Rescue

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvnews / 🏆 69. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tourists jump into the sea after boat catches fire in ThailandA ferry with more than 100 people on board caught fire off the coast of southern Thailand, forcing passengers to jump into the sea to escape the blaze.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Footage shows tourists in Thailand jumping into sea as flames rip through ferryAll 108 people on board the ship was rescued - 97 of them were passengers, Surat Thani officials said on Facebook.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Tourists leap into sea after night ferry catches fire off Thailand coastFootage shows huge plumes of black smoke billowing from the engine room of the ferry, which was on its way to Koh Tao, a popular tourist destination off the Thai coast.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Terrified tourists leap overboard from burning ferry heading to Thailand’s infamous ‘Death Island’ as nearl...

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Fears killers who bludgeoned Brit backpackers to death in Thailand could be FREED after bombshell prison...Burmese men have convictions upheld over murder of British tourists in Thailand

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

People Jump Into Sea to Escape Ferry Fire in Gulf of Thailand. What to KnowSmoke rises from a ferry in Surat Thani province, Thailand, Thursday, April 4, 2024. The ferry caught fire off the southern Thailand coast on Thursday morning while carrying more than a hundred people.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »