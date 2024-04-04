Tourists Jump into Sea to Escape Ferry Fire in Thailand

Tourists were forced to jump into the sea to escape flames ripping through a ferry in the Gulf of Thailand on Thursday morning. The overnight ferry from Surat Thani province was about to arrive at Koh Tao, a popular tourist destination off the Thai coast, when one of the passengers reported hearing a crackling sound and said they could smell smoke.
Maitree Promjampa, a Surat Thani resident who often travels to Koh Tao for work, said he saw billowing smoke and fire less than five minutes later, when people started shouting and rang the alarm. “We could barely get the life vests in time,” he told The Associated Press. “It was chaotic. People were weeping … I also teared up.” Videos showed people hurrying out of the ferry’s cabin while putting on life vests, as thick black smoke swept across the vessel, which was later engulfed in flames.All 108 people on board the ship were rescued - 97 of them were passengers, Surat Thani officials said on Faceboo
Thailand Ferry Fire Tourists Rescue
