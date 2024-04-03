Head Topics

Tourist killed by bull elephant during safari in Zambia

  • 📰 DailyMailUK
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 33 sec. here
  • 8 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 38%
  • Publisher: 90%

News News

An American woman died after being attacked by a crazed bull elephant while on safari in Zambia. The elephant chased a safari truck for over half a mile before catching up and attacking the vehicle, resulting in the death of an eighty-year-old woman. The incident occurred in the Kafue National Park, where the driver abruptly stopped the vehicle, leading to the deadly attack. Video footage captured the terrifying moments before the collision, with tourists expressing their fear as the elephant closed in on the truck. The game ranger managed to stop the vehicle just in time, but the elephant still attacked.

Elephant, Safari, Zambia, Attack, Tourist, Death

This is the horrifying moment a crazed bull elephant attacked tourists on safari in Zambia, leaving an American woman dead, after chasing a safari truck for more than half a mile through a national park. An eighty-year-old woman died in the attack while travelling with five other tourists on a game drive in the Kafue National Park on Saturday.

The vehicle was attacked and rolled when the enraged animal, apparently separated from its herd, ran flat out to catch up with the vehicle - before the driver abruptly stopped. Video shows how a tourist says 'oh my goodness' as the elephant keeps pace with the car, as another says 'oh oh' and a third adds 'it's coming fast' in the last desperate moments before collision. The game ranger suddenly stops the vehicle before the elephant swings right and attacks the safari truck. The driver calls out 'hey hey hey hey hey' loudly when he realises it is not a mock charge and the five ton elephant standing 10 foot tall is intent on a deadly attac

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 /  🏆 7. in UK
 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brits heading to popular tourist destination in Spain face rise in tourist taxLocals have complained of crowded streets, drunken behaviour and littering
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Moment American tourist dies when bull elephant chases down a truckSix tourists were on a game drive in the Kafue National Park when the angry fully-grown male ran flat out to catch up with the vehicle - before the driver abruptly stopped.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Moment American tourist dies when bull elephant chases down a truckSix tourists were on a game drive in the Kafue National Park when the angry fully-grown male ran flat out to catch up with the vehicle - before the driver abruptly stopped.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

UK pledges £6m to back ‘climate-smart’ farming in Zambia and curb deforestationThe scheme will help train Zambian smallholder farmers in measures to improve food security and make them more resilient to climate change.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

UK pledges £6m to back ‘climate-smart’ farming in Zambia and curb deforestationThe scheme will help train Zambian smallholder farmers in measures to improve food security and make them more resilient to climate change.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Zimbabwe declares state of disaster over widespread droughtThe declaration follows similar actions by neighbouring Zambia and Malawi.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »