Tourist killed by bull elephant during safari in Zambia

This is the horrifying moment a crazed bull elephant attacked tourists on safari in Zambia, leaving an American woman dead, after chasing a safari truck for more than half a mile through a national park. An eighty-year-old woman died in the attack while travelling with five other tourists on a game drive in the Kafue National Park on Saturday.

The vehicle was attacked and rolled when the enraged animal, apparently separated from its herd, ran flat out to catch up with the vehicle - before the driver abruptly stopped. Video shows how a tourist says 'oh my goodness' as the elephant keeps pace with the car, as another says 'oh oh' and a third adds 'it's coming fast' in the last desperate moments before collision. The game ranger suddenly stops the vehicle before the elephant swings right and attacks the safari truck. The driver calls out 'hey hey hey hey hey' loudly when he realises it is not a mock charge and the five ton elephant standing 10 foot tall is intent on a deadly attac

