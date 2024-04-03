Tourist helicopter crashes in Swiss Alps, killing three

A tourist helicopter has crashed in the Swiss Alps today, killing three people and injuring another three. The B3-type helicopter from Air Glaciers, which had four tourists, a mountain guide and the pilot on board, crashed at a landing site on the Petit Combin mountain airfield, in the Swiss canton of Valais, around 9.25am local time.

The tourists and their guide had planned to go heli-skiing, which is off-trail, downhill skiing where the skiers get to the top of the mountain by helicopter, instead of via a ski lift. Police say the helicopter slipped off the summit of the 3,668-metre mountain onto the north slope for reasons currently unknown. The aircraft rolled down the steep slope, causing a snow slide that buried it underneath, according to local medi

