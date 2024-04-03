Tour bus crashes into popular food van in Co Antrim

A popular Co Antrim food van business said it has been "totally destroyed" after a tour bus crashed into it on Wednesday evening. Footage shared on social media showed extensive damage to the Dallas Diner on the Frosses Road near Ballymoney. The PSNI said they were at the scene of the collision on Wednesday evening, but no serious injuries had been reported. In a social media post, the popular small business said it had luckily closed 10 minutes before the crash.

"Just want to let all our customers and friends know that the trailer was hit today by a tour bus which totally destroyed the trailer.," the post said. "Luckily the trailer had been closed for about 10 minutes so no injuries or worse. Thanks to everyone who rang, sent messages and came over to support us. "We are obviously in total shock and totally gutted but very glad someone was looking down on us.

