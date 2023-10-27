Touching moment drone reunites missing blind dog with its owner

A drone helped reunite missing Molly with her owner (Picture: Done to Home/Facebook/SWNS) A video has captured the adorable moment a missing blind dog was reunited with her owner thanks to a drone. Molly’s owner had spent three days looking for the 11-year-old Labrador and feared she may have died. In the end he decided to call Drone to Home, a charity that uses drones to find missing animals.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The moment Molly and her owner reunite (Picture: Drone To Home/SWNS) He originally self-funded the company, until registering it as a charity in April last year. Phil added: ‘To date we have reunited 2,487 dogs, three ponies, an emu, skunk and nine cows.

