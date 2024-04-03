Tottenham urged to sign Morgan Gibbs-White by talkSPORT pundit

Tottenham should make a move for Morgan Gibbs-White if he was to leave Nottingham Forest, believes talkSPORT's Gabby Agbonlahor. Gibbs-White excelled in Forest's 3-1 over Fulham on Tuesday night, scoring and assisting in a crucial win in their bid to avoid relegation. When asked by Darren Bent on talkSPORT Drive if the midfielder could play for a top four side, he said: '100 per cent. I see a team that suit him, Spurs.
I'm an ex-sporting director and only two chairmen are as tough as Tottenham chief Levy. You look at Maddison being brought off in a few games recently and they're bringing on Lo Celso who's decent, imagine having that power next season. Champions League football, and you're bringing on Gibbs-White and you're rotating him in that position. I think he offers everything, first touch, can score a goal, can pick a pass out, he's got that flair. Like we said earlier, that assist in the previous game against Palace to Chris Wood, the defenders didn't even see that pass.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »