Tottenham urged to sign Morgan Gibbs-White by talkSPORT pundit

Tottenham should make a move for Morgan Gibbs-White if he was to leave Nottingham Forest, believes talkSPORT's Gabby Agbonlahor. Gibbs-White excelled in Forest's 3-1 over Fulham on Tuesday night, scoring and assisting in a crucial win in their bid to avoid relegation. When asked by Darren Bent on talkSPORT Drive if the midfielder could play for a top four side, he said: '100 per cent. I see a team that suit him, Spurs.

I'm an ex-sporting director and only two chairmen are as tough as Tottenham chief Levy. You look at Maddison being brought off in a few games recently and they're bringing on Lo Celso who's decent, imagine having that power next season. Champions League football, and you're bringing on Gibbs-White and you're rotating him in that position. I think he offers everything, first touch, can score a goal, can pick a pass out, he's got that flair. Like we said earlier, that assist in the previous game against Palace to Chris Wood, the defenders didn't even see that pass.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tottenham lead Morgan Gibbs-White race as new details emergeThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Arsenal Linked with Nottingham Forest Star Morgan Gibbs-WhiteArsenal are the latest club to be linked with a summer move for Nottingham Forest star man Morgan Gibbs-White. Forest, who have already faced a Premier League points deduction, may have to sell their star players to avoid further sanctions.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Morgan Gibbs-White and the truth of Forest fire-sale talkLatest Nottingham Forest transfer news from NottinghamshireLive as Arsenal are the latest club linked with summer move for £50m-rated playmaker

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Arsenal keeping tabs on Morgan Gibbs-WhiteThe top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Alan Shearer makes 'huge' Morgan Gibbs-White claim after Forest points deductionLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Alan Shearer makes Morgan Gibbs-White call

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham Forest fans fear Morgan Gibbs-White will be sold after what he did against FulhamThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »