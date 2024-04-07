Tottenham's Premier League Game to Proceed Despite Murder Investigation

Tottenham ’s Premier League home game with Nottingham Forest will take place as planned on Sunday evening despite police opening a murder investigation following a stabbing near their stadium. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Northumberland Park in Haringey shortly before 6am on Sunday morning after a man was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. Despite attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The club initially said the match would proceed with its 6pm kick-off “as things stand” but quickly updated their guidance to confirm the fixture remained on.“Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing police investigation, which is of the utmost importance,” read a statement. “This afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go ahead as scheduled, however the whole of Northumberland Park Road and Vicarage Road, as well as the north end of Worcester Avenue, will remain closed throughout. “We shall update supporters as and when we can, and ask for fans to be patient and allow extra travel time. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and all those affected.” Police believe they know the identity of the individual found at the scene and are working to inform his next of kin. No arrests have been made at this stag
Tottenham Premier League Nottingham Forest Murder Investigation Stabbing Stadium
