Tottenham's Premier League Game to Proceed Despite Murder Investigation

Tottenham ’s Premier League home game with Nottingham Forest will take place as planned on Sunday evening despite police opening a murder investigation following a stabbing near their stadium. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Northumberland Park in Haringey shortly before 6am on Sunday morning after a man was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. Despite attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The club initially said the match would proceed with its 6pm kick-off “as things stand” but quickly updated their guidance to confirm the fixture remained on.“Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing police investigation, which is of the utmost importance,” read a statement. “This afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go ahead as scheduled, however the whole of Northumberland Park Road and Vicarage Road, as well as the north end of Worcester Avenue, will remain closed throughout. “We shall update supporters as and when we can, and ask for fans to be patient and allow extra travel time. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and all those affected.” Police believe they know the identity of the individual found at the scene and are working to inform his next of kin. No arrests have been made at this stag

Tottenham Premier League Nottingham Forest Murder Investigation Stabbing Stadium

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Observer_Owl / 🏆 18. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City's Premier League game with Tottenham will be postponedManchester City beat Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter finals on Saturday night to remain on course for a double treble

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City's Premier League game with Tottenham called off due to FA Cup progressManchester City's Premier League game with Tottenham will now be called off as a result of City's FA Cup progress. The Blues beat Newcastle United in the quarter finals on Saturday evening to book a spot in a Wembley semi-final. Sunday's draw will determine City's opponents with Championship club Coventry City the only confirmed team in the hat. Manchester United take on Liverpool on Sunday while Chelsea face Leicester to determine the other semi-finalists. The last four ties will take place over the weekend of April 20-21, meaning any scheduled league games on those dates will need to be rearranged.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur team newsPreview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Premier League injury list as Man United dealt another and Man City wait on starThe Premier League is back in full swing after some sumptuous Premier League action this week.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Aston Villa to squash Tottenham with honours even between Liverpool and Man CityOur tipster Jones Knows, fresh from a weekend of winners, is back to unleash his insight and betting analysis across an exciting Premier League card.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Premier League: Aston Villa v Tottenham - team news & build-upFollow live text and radio coverage as Aston Villa host Tottenham in the Premier League, plus updates from two more games.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »