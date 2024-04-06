Tottenham Fans Furious at Fixture List

Tottenham fans are unhappy with the rearranged Premier League fixture list that leaves them with a tough run of games. They will face Newcastle , followed by a trip to Liverpool just three days later. The fixture against Man City is still to be rearranged.

Tottenham are currently fifth in the league, one point behind Aston Villa.

Tottenham Premier League Fixture List Anger Newcastle Liverpool Man City Aston Villa

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Outlander fans left furious as season 7 part 2 date releasedFans had mixed reviews after it was announced that the second part of season 7 would air at the end of the year.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Liverpool fans furious with Gareth Southgate as shock England U-turn divides opinionKobbie Mainoo has received his first call-up to England's senior squad.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

– Dundee vs Rangers postponed 90 minutes before kick-off leaving fans furious...Gary Neville reveals the stadium which had the best atmosphere during his playing days at Manchester United

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Rangers furious as thousands of fans arrive at Dens Park before game called offThe club released a statement saying that they are 'extremely disappointed and angered' after a decision to postpone the game was made just hours before kick-off.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Furious Netflix fans threaten to 'cancel subscription' over inappropriate new dramaSickened Netflix fans have threatened to cancel their subscription after viewing an explicit clip from new X-rated drama, Supersex, which is loosely based on the life of famed Italian adult star Rocco Siffredi

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Jedward fans say the same thing about furious video hitting back at Louis WalshJedward fans have all said the same thing after the iconic X Factor duo shared a furious response online to Louis Walsh branding them 'vile' and said that they were a 'novelty'

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »