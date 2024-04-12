Tottenham boss Postecoglou not interested in rewatching 6-1 demolition at Newcastle

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says there is 'no reason' for him to rewatch his side's 6-1 demolition at Newcastle last season. The Magpies cruised to a 5-0 lead after just 21 minutes in a match that proved to be interim boss Cristian Stellini 's last in charge at Spurs. The result helped boost the Magpies towards qualification for the Champions League and all but ended their opponents' hopes of doing the same.
'No I haven’t, because there’s no reason to for me,' he said on Friday when asked if he watched the 6-1 thrashing back. Yves Bissouma was inspired by Man City legend but 'tough' dream saw homesickness and tears. 'And yeah it will be a tough game. I don’t think the 12.30 kick-off will mean… we leave today, so I don’t think there’s anything around that. So we’ll have good preparation for it. And it’s a tough game, they’re obviously going through a tough time themselves in terms of injuries, like most clubs this year, but probably they’ve been hurt for a more prolonged period.' This time round, it's Spurs who are leading the race for the final top four spot as they chase qualification for the Champions League. Newcastle on the other hand are ninth and 13 point adrift amid a season full of injury issues, but Postecoglou still believes his side will face a tough challenge
Tottenham Ange Postecoglou Newcastle 6-1 Defeat Demolition Champions League Cristian Stellini Top Four Race Injury Issues
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Ange Postecoglou does not think Tottenham’s friendly Down Under is a blunderSpurs are set to take several internationals halfway across the world ahead of Euro 2024 and Copa America action.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »