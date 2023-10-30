Toto Wolff decodes McLaren's George Russell message and highlights 'killer' blow

Warning Lando Norris that George Russell was “all or nothing”, Toto Wolff surmises McLaren’s message to their driver in Mexico was to tell him “don’t crash we need those points”.

Starting Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix 17th on the grid to Russell’s P8, it was Norris who had the better pace throughout the 71 laps than his compatriot. Pulling off passes on Alex Albon, Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo, Norris worked his way up to sixth place behind Russell.“We know what Russell is like, he’s all or nothing. So you just have patience with him,” was the message from the McLaren pit wall.

Norris showed little of that as, all over the back of Russell’s rear wing, he looked around the outside of the Mercedes driver but Russell blocked that off only to run a bit too deep. That opened the door for Norris to pull a switchback move with the McLaren driver quick to hog the racing line and close off any opportunity for Russell to fight back. headtopics.com

Wolff was asked for his thoughts on that message and whether it was a sign of respect toward his driver. “I think that these two have probably had that race situation hundreds of times in their life so they will have known what to do,” he said.The team boss believes Russell’s efforts on Sunday were hampered by tyre issues with the Briton having hounded Carlos Sainz before being forced to back off when his tyres began to overheat.“I think we need to understand what actually happened to George because he was pushing very, very strong behind Sainz, but so did Lewis,” he said.

“I think probably the killer was backing off. And that is also a theory that the tyre just dropped and he wasn’t able to revitalise it.”“Story of the weekend, tyres. It was really frustrating, I felt really great after the red flag,” he said. headtopics.com

Martin Brundle criticizes Toto Wolff's comment on risking disqualificationMartin Brundle disagrees with Toto Wolff's statement about risking disqualification for a race win, stating that Lewis Hamilton's car was outside the regulations. Brundle believes Wolff's comment is flippant and disagrees with the decision to take the risk. Read more ⮕

Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Criticizes F1's Sprint FormatMercedes boss Toto Wolff agrees with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's criticism of F1's sprint format, stating that the 'weird schedule' is one of its many faults. Read more ⮕

Toto Wolff’s first verdict on Lewis Hamilton’s brilliant drive in MexicoToto Wolff piled the praise onto Lewis Hamilton and noted that his star driver was - for a change - satisfied with his Mercedes at the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

Mercedes Team Principal Surprised by Ferrari's Performance at Mexico City GPMercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff expresses astonishment as the Ferraris unexpectedly secure a one-two finish ahead of Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

McLaren boss lauds Norris after recovery with Alonso-Valencia 2012 comparisonMcLaren team principal Andrea Stella has likened Lando Norris’ recovery drive at the Mexico City Grand Prix to Fernando Alonso’s epic Valencia win in 2012. Read more ⮕

Norris can’t 'put a smile on my face” after letting McLaren F1 downLando Norris says he can’t “put a smile on my face” after a mistake in qualifying for the Formula 1 Mexico City GP cost him a shot at a podium in Sunday’s race. Read more ⮕