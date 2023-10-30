Toto Wolff decodes McLaren's George Russell message and highlights 'killer' blow

Warning Lando Norris that George Russell was “all or nothing”, Toto Wolff surmises McLaren’s message to their driver in Mexico was to tell him “don’t crash we need those points”.
Starting Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix 17th on the grid to Russell’s P8, it was Norris who had the better pace throughout the 71 laps than his compatriot. Pulling off passes on Alex Albon, Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo, Norris worked his way up to sixth place behind Russell.“We know what Russell is like, he’s all or nothing. So you just have patience with him,” was the message from the McLaren pit wall.
Norris showed little of that as, all over the back of Russell’s rear wing, he looked around the outside of the Mercedes driver but Russell blocked that off only to run a bit too deep. That opened the door for Norris to pull a switchback move with the McLaren driver quick to hog the racing line and close off any opportunity for Russell to fight back. headtopics.com
Wolff was asked for his thoughts on that message and whether it was a sign of respect toward his driver. “I think that these two have probably had that race situation hundreds of times in their life so they will have known what to do,” he said.The team boss believes Russell’s efforts on Sunday were hampered by tyre issues with the Briton having hounded Carlos Sainz before being forced to back off when his tyres began to overheat.“I think we need to understand what actually happened to George because he was pushing very, very strong behind Sainz, but so did Lewis,” he said.
“I think probably the killer was backing off. And that is also a theory that the tyre just dropped and he wasn’t able to revitalise it.”“Story of the weekend, tyres. It was really frustrating, I felt really great after the red flag,” he said. headtopics.com
United Kingdom Headlines
Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff Criticizes F1's Sprint FormatMercedes boss Toto Wolff agrees with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's criticism of F1's sprint format, stating that the 'weird schedule' is one of its many faults. Read more ⮕