Toto Wolff Considers Sebastian Vettel as a Possible Replacement for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Toto Wolff admits Sebastian Vettel is 'someone you can never discount' in his considerations for who replaces Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes but says it is currently 'too early' for them to decide on a successor. But the Mercedes team principal did predict that rival teams are poised to make moves in what stands as an unpredictable 2025 driver market by suggesting: 'Some of the really good guys they are about to sign for some of the other teams.

' Vettel, who retired from F1 at the end of 2022 after 16 seasons and four world titles, had already been loosely linked with a possible return to some form of racing before he said in interviews this week that he was indeed thinking about a possible comeback to the top level. He also said that he remained in close contact with Wolff and other team principal

Toto Wolff Sebastian Vettel Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Replacement F1 Comeback Racing Driver Market

