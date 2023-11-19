Total War: Shogun 2 - A Love Letter to Japan's Sengoku Period

Finding an entry point into the Total War series can feel overwhelming. There’s often talk of historical accuracy or AI failings—some since rectified with patches—and in any long-standing series, the differences between games can be difficult to track. It makes sense then to simply pick a game focusing on the historical time period you’re most interested in. In my case that’s Japan’s Sengoku period.

As I’m fond of saying, while other kids were interested in boy bands and trading card games, I studied the blade via accounts of historical sieges such as the Battle of Kawagoe. Looking at Shogun 2, developer Creative Assembly seems to have been influenced by the same grand tales I enjoyed so much—tales of unlikely odds, loyalty and bravery that get adapted into Japanese television shows over and over again. While films such as Akira and Lord of the Rings make use of large-scale battles to great effect, up to this point strategy games with their overhead views always made me feel far removed from the action. By comparison Shogun 2’s love for detail feels almost oppressiv





🏆 25. pcgamer » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: ‘Total chaos’ in Gaza as Israeli air strikes intensify and communications cut offThe Israeli military released grainy images Saturday of tank columns moving slowly in open areas of Gaza and said warplanes bombed dozens of Hamas tunnels and underground bunkers

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 25. / 66,528 Read more »

‘It was total mayhem': Medway family remains stuck in Gaza amid Israel-Hamas WarWafaa Abuzayda, Abood Okal, and their one-year-old son have been stuck in Gaza for three weeks. Now, they are searching for a way to get back to Medford, MA.

Source: NECN - 🏆 25. / 66,528 Read more »

Gears of War creator CliffyB says series needs a God of War style rebootVictoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 25. / 66,528 Read more »

Gears of War Creator Suggests God of War-Style RebootCliff Bleszinski, the creator of Gears of War, has expressed his willingness to consult on any ideas Microsoft may have for the series and suggested a potential reboot similar to God of War. He also shared his fondness for the series and his friendship with Karen Gillan.

Source: eurogamer - 🏆 25. / 66,528 Read more »

The culture war over the Gaza warThe conflict is raging on streets and screens in the West

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 25. / 66,528 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Sky's Deborah Haynes reports from Israel 'as war is intensifying'What does Israel's ground operation expansion into Gaza look like?

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 25. / 66,528 Read more »