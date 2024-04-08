Total Solar Eclipse to Occur Today

Later on today, the Earth will experience a Total Solar Eclipse . This means that for a short period of time, the moon will completely cover the sun. This is an event that occurs every one to three years but the 2024 total solar eclipse is a little more special. Science educator Hank Green said: “most of the time that there is a total solar eclipse , it’s just over the ocean and no-one is there to see it. This one is over land, over a lot of large cities and a lot of people are going to see it.
” For those who will be travelling to see the eclipse or happen to live in the path of it, NASA said: ” The sky will darken, as if it were dawn or dusk. Weather permitting, people in the path of a total solar eclipse can see the Sun’s corona, the outer atmosphere, which is otherwise usually obscured by the bright face of the Sun.” While there will be parts of the northern hemisphere that will experience this eclipse, it’s mostly going to be passing over Mexico, the United States, and Canada, according to The total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. Weather permitting, the first location in continental North America that will experience totality is Mexico’s Pacific coast. Following this, it will pass through: Texas, and travel through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Main
Total Solar Eclipse Moon Sun Event Land Cities Corona Atmosphere
