Total Solar Eclipse to Occur in New England

In New England , the eclipse is expected to happen between about 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday depending on the state. And if you miss it, the next eclipse won't be until the 2040s. This really is a big deal. This is not a partial solar eclipse — those happen two times a year — this is a total solar eclipse . It begins on Mexico's western coast, continues through the United States and finishes in Newfoundland, Canada.

Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy provides tips on how to get the best photos of the total solar eclipse whether you're using a phone, camera or telescope. Parts of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine will experience totality — meaning a complete block out of the sun. Convention and bureau experts in each state said they anticipate millions of dollars in revenue from travelers. In other words, if you haven't already made plans to head up to one of those states, it may be too late to find a good place to stay

