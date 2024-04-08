Total Solar Eclipse to Darken North America

North America will be treated to a total solar eclipse today, plunging into darkness during the daytime. The rare occurrence will see many flocking to catch a glimpse of the Moon completely covering the Sun as they stand in the darkest part of the Moon ’s shadow.An eclipse of the Sun occurs when the Moon moves directly between the Sun and the Earth.Because the Moon is much smaller than the Earth, its shadow only covers a small area of the Earth’s surface.
Any solar eclipse therefore will only be visible from certain parts of the planet.Unfortunately, the total solar eclipse will not be visible from the UK and Ireland. However, a partial solar eclipse – where a little bit of the Sun is covered, and a small percentage is blocked out by the Moon – may be visible close to sunset, between about 7.50pm and 8.50pmAbout 6% of the Sun will be obscured in Edinburgh, 12% in Glasgow, 28.1% in Belfast, and 3.1% in Liverpool. While Cardiff and Manchester are among the British cities likely to have the best potential views, along with County Donegal in Ireland. In North America, the path of totality – where the eclipse will be fully visible – will range from Mexico’s Pacific coast to US states including Texas, Illinois, Ohio and New York. It will then make its way to Canada, moving from the city of Montreal to the provinces of New Brunswick and Newfoundlan
Solar Eclipse Moon Sun Darkness Visibility UK Ireland North America Mexico US Canada
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: wallpapermag - 🏆 36. / 67 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 87. / 53 Read more »
Source: BBCScienceNews - 🏆 87. / 53 Read more »
Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »