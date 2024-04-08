Total Solar Eclipse to be Visible in New England States

Parts of three New England states -- Maine , New Hampshire and Vermont -- are expected to be among the best places in the country to view the total solar eclipse on Monday afternoon. Traffic on Interstate 93 north was already backed up as last-minute travelers made their way to northern areas of New Hampshire and Vermont .

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott compared the eclipse excitement to 'peak foliage weekend on steroids,' while New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu advised people to expect heavy traffic.

Total Solar Eclipse New England Maine New Hampshire Vermont

