Tory MP William Wragg resigns from Commons posts after being caught in honeytrap sext scam

A Tory MP who was caught in a 'honeytrap' sexting scandal has resigned the Conservative whip. A party spokesperson said: “Following Will Wragg’s decision to step back from his roles on the Public Accounts and 1922 committees, he has also notified the chief whip that he is voluntarily relinquishing the Conservative whip.”It now means Mr Wragg sits in Parliament as an independent MP. Mr Wragg sent intimate pictures of himself to someone on Grindr .

This person is said to have then coerced him into handing over the personal phone numbers of colleagues to them.Wragg's admission was called "courageous" by Jeremy Hunt and others, but he also faced calls to resign from his important Commons positions from others.Earlier today, Wragg stepped down from the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACA) and his role as vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservative MPs.Wragg admitted he shared the details after sending intimate pictures of himself to the user, adding he was “scared” that the man “had compromising things on me”.Read More: Tory MP William Wragg resigns from Commons posts after being caught in honeytrap sext scamRead More: Times journalist says he was target of Westminster honeytrap plot like Tory MP William WraggIt is now understood two MPs have sent explicit images of themselves after being contacted by various senders under different aliase

