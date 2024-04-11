Tory MP urges voters to back Reform UK defector in Ashfield constituency

Rishi Sunak is facing a disciplinary headache after a Tory MP urged voters to back Reform UK defector Lee Anderson in his Ashfield constituency. Nick Fletcher, the Conservative MP for Don Valley, hailed Mr Anderson as Ashfield's 'greatest champion' and called for locals to support him at the general election . 'We both need to be back in Westminster,' Mr Fletcher said of himself and Mr Anderson, despite the pair now representing rival parties.
His call came shortly after Mr Anderson, the ex-Conservative deputy chairman, said he would not campaign for his new party in the seats of four of his Tory MP 'friends'. Mr Anderson said he would not campaign against Mr Fletcher, Ben Bradley, Brendan Clarke-Smith or Marco Longhi ahead of the general election. 'Friendship means more to me. Every other seat is fair game,' said Mr Anderson, who was stripped of the Tory whip in February before going on to join Reform in March. Mr Anderson and Mr Fletcher's action - described as a 'non-aggression pact' between the 'Red Wall' MPs - will cause fresh internal party tensions for the PM. Simon Hart, the Conservative Chief Whip, is understood to have spoken to Mr Fletcher about his comments. The Liberal Democrats claimed, if Mr Sunak failed to kick Mr Fletcher out of the Tory party for voicing his support for a rival candidate, it would show 'he's too weak to control his party, let alone govern the country
Rishi Sunak Tory MP Reform UK Lee Anderson Ashfield Constituency General Election Non-Aggression Pact Red Wall Mps Internal Party Tensions Conservative Chief Whip Liberal Democrats
