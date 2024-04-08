Tory MP resigns from committee roles after sharing colleagues' personal numbers in sexting scam

A Tory MP who said he was “manipulated” into sharing other politicians’ personal numbers as part of a parliamentary sexting scam has reportedly resigned as vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee . William Wragg has also stepped down from his role heading the Commons’ Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee ( PACAC ), according to multiple reports.

The MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester admitted last week that he had given his colleagues’ phone numbers to someone on a dating app for fear of intimate images of himself being leaked. Scotland Yard has said it is investigating reports of the so-called “honeytrap” scam after it was suggested that at least 12 men in political circles received unsolicited messages, raising security concerns. Following Mr Wragg’s revelations in The Times newspaper, Conservative MP for Bosworth Luke Evans claimed he was the victim of “cyber flashing” and was the member who first alerted police to the issue.In a video posted to Facebook on Friday, Dr Evans said: “The first set of messages I got was on a day I was with my wife and I got a one time open photo on WhatsApp of an explicit image of a naked lady. As soon as I got these the next day I reported it to the police, the authorities and the chief whi

Tory MP Sexting Scam Resignation 1922 Committee PACAC Personal Numbers Security Concerns Honeytrap Cyber Flashing Investigation

