Tory MP Luke Evans Targeted in 'Westminster Honeytrap' Scandal

Heartthrob Tory MP Luke Evans reveals being targeted in 'Westminster honeytrap' scandal after receiving explicit photo on WhatsApp. He reported the incident to the police and describes it as 'cyberflashing'.
Tory MP Luke Evans Westminster Honeytrap Scandal Explicit Photo Whatsapp Cyberflashing Police
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Luke Littler ends Luke Humphries’ winning run in Premier LeagueFollowing successive wins in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin, Humphries had opened up a seven-point lead at the top of table
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Luke Littler ends Luke Humphries’ winning run in Premier LeagueFollowing successive wins in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin, Humphries had opened up a seven-point lead at the top of table
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »