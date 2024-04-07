Tory MP Linked to Sting Operation that Brought Down Boris Johnson

The Tory MP at the centre of a 'honeytrap' sexting scandal has been linked to a suspected sting operation which ultimately helped to bring down Boris Johnson . Senior party sources allege that William Wragg helped to bring allegations of sexual misconduct against key Johnson ally Chris Pincher in June 2022.

The scandal over Mr Pincher groping two men at the Carlton Club in London led to his resignation as deputy chief whip and an eight-week Commons suspension before he quit as an MP in September 2023. Mr Pincher had been in charge of the so-called 'Operation Save Big Dog' to stop rebel MPs from ousting Mr Johnson. But friends of the former prime minister believe Mr Pincher and other Johnson loyalists were targeted by critics – which included Mr Wragg – to destabilise his premiershi

